'The public is just in love with them': Lion cubs at Buffalo Zoo drawing quite the crowd

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The four lion cubs at the Buffalo Zoo are drawing quite the crowd, Asali, Briggs, Denny and Saúl, are now five months old and weigh about 60-70 lbs.

"The public is just in love with them, and how can you not? When they come out and from the second we open the door they are playing immediately,” said Caitlyn Bruce, Zookeeper at Buffalo Zoo.

Spending their days either cuddled up next to their mom and siblings or horsing around.

“That is all they do, they play and they nap, they just play all the time, no matter what lions around them they are just playing,” said Bruce.

But what about their first Buffalo winter? Bruce says no sweat.

“We're not too worried about them in the winter, we have hay in the moat to prevent any accidents if they slip and fall on any ice, but they are cats so they are very sure-footed,” said Bruce.

Bruce says these animals are the reason why she loves her job.

"I get to see lions, I get to see bears, I get to see tigers. That's something that can't be beat and every single day I come into work, even after 15 years, I come in and am like wow this is such a cool thing to do every day,” said Bruce.

You can check out the cutest new residents of Buffalo daily from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Buffalo Zoo.