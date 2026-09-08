BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding his bicycle along Ontario Street in Riverside.

Zachary Imperi, 43, was killed when a driver struck him and fled the scene without stopping Wednesday night. He died later Thursday.

Surveillance video of the crash has circulated on social media, and his family says it appears to show the driver made no attempt to stop.

Imperi's older brother, Phillip Imperi, spoke from his pizzeria — 716 Pizza Joint — in Lakeland, Florida, about 1,200 miles away.

"Everyone's seen the video. The person didn't even try to stop," Phillip said.

Phillip described his brother as someone who had struggled with mental health and housing instability.

"He got to the point where he needed more mental help than drug help, and he couldn't find the right help. He was basically homeless, couch surfing with friends, and I know he liked to ride his bike around. That was his thing," Phillip said.

Phillip said he is frustrated that police have not yet identified or arrested the driver responsible for his brother's death.

He said a family member was at the scene just two days after the crash collecting parts of the car, and that a police cruiser stopped but officers said only that they would begin knocking on doors.

"I mean it was a homicide.... murder.... There should be more action from the police on this," Phillip said.

WATCH: 'The person didn't even try to stop': Buffalo man killed in Riverside hit-and-run

'The person didn't even try to stop': Buffalo man killed in Riverside hit-and-run

Phillip also drew attention to a second deadly hit-and-run that occurred the same day on the east side of Buffalo.

Zaire Allison, 36, known as Flip, was in his wheelchair when someone struck him on Bailey Avenue on Thursday night. He died from his injuries.

Allison's grandmother, Yvette Allison, spoke at a memorial service over the weekend.

"You know, everybody was a helping hand to my grandson, so for someone to just disgrace him like he wasn't nothing, he's from good material," Yvette Allison said.

Phillip said he hopes whoever is responsible for his brother's death will come forward.

"If it was their family, how would they feel? That's all. Do the right thing, turn yourself in. There's a funeral that cost. He's got a 22-year-old daughter who can't afford a funeral," Phillip said.

He also expressed concern that the driver could strike again.

"We don't want it, we don't want another victim out there. It's drunk driving, careless driving, whatever it was, they, they took a life," Phillip said.

Police are asking anyone with information about either crash to contact them through calling or texting their confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

