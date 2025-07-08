BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — "The People's Fund," a new mutual aid-style fund, is taking applications to give $500 per month, for a year, to 30 random households in Buffalo.

You have until July 14 to apply here as long as you meet the following criteria:



You live in the 14208, 14211 or 14212 zip codes and have lived there for at least 60 days.

You are facing a life challenge that is impacting your financial stability

You are at least 18 years old

Only one person in your household is applying

WATCH: 'The People's Fund' offers $500 per month for a year to 30 randomly selected Buffalo residents

Officials said the $500 will be loaded on a prepaid debit card and can be used for needs, like food, rent, or other bills.

This is all made possible by donations to the Crossroads Community Fund, which consists of multiple grassroots organizations. That includes Open Buffalo.

"We really see this as an opportunity either to stop some of the hurt and the bleeding out that many community members are facing right now, to actually get on firm ground and start making some positive steps forward," said Franchelle Parker, Executive Director of Open Buffalo.

"Real nice someone is thinking about us," said Pamela Cauley, who said she is applying for the fund. "Would be very helpful."