'The need is there': The Big Big Table expands hours to meet growing need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Big Big Table on Buffalo's West Side is expanding its hours in an effort to meet growing community needs.

Inside the community café, volunteers greet customers, prepare meals and help create a welcoming environment for everyone.

"We're trying to foster a community cafe that is truly accessible to everybody in the community," Executive Director Carl Johnston said.

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The Big Big Table operates on a model that allows guests to pay for meals in different ways. Customers can donate money, complete a chore or simply enjoy a meal if they are unable to pay.

Johnston said the mission is simple — to give back.

"As a senior, I find it economically feasible for me to come because they give me options to pay or do a chore for my meal," longtime customer Richard Dread said. "So many options. I really enjoy the environment."

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Johnston said that with food insecurity on the rise, the organization knew it was time to expand services.

"We do think with the summer, the limitations of SNAP benefits, we're going to see an influx of customers," Johnston said.

The Big Big Table is now open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., with Tuesday service expected later this month.

But as the organization grows, Johnston said, so does the need for support.

"The need is there," Johnston said. "We're actually in the beginning phases to figure out how we expand beyond this point. The need is there — we need to double, if not triple, our space."

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The organization is currently looking for additional volunteers, food donations and financial support to help keep operations running.

Volunteer Avery Monroe said even small donations can make a major difference.

"Also, just coming in and paying the full $16 donation is a really great way to come and support, too," Monroe said. "Just come and try our food."

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For guests like Dread, the café provides more than a hot meal; it offers a sense of comfort and belonging.

"A lot of people come here for their lunch and have a good meal," Dread said. "That's all they want."

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WATCH: 'The need is there': The Big Big Table expands hours to meet growing need