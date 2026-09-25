BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A two-day community giveaway is underway Friday and Saturday at Titus Avenue and Broadway in Buffalo, offering food, clothing, shoes and furniture to people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. is hosting the event at an empty lot in conjunction with the City of Buffalo's Citizen Services.

Organizers expect to serve around 1,000 people over the weekend. Lenny Lane, president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S., said the Broadway neighborhood is in need.

"The need is so great in this area - in the 14212 area," Lane said.

The event comes as the Homeless Alliance of WNY released a report that showed an 8% increase in homelessness in the region.

Edwin, who told me he became homeless, came to the giveaway looking for winter clothing.

"I lost all my personal belongings," Edwin said. "Yesterday, I volunteered with them. It's good for the community. I'm glad I was able to participate, give back to what was given to me."

Jeffrey, who said he is currently living in a nearby shelter, came for warm clothes and food.

"This is a good thing for the neighborhood and for the people surrounding it," Jeffrey said.

Walter Edwards, who was volunteering on Friday, said the homelessness crisis in Buffalo is severe.

"Homelessness in Buffalo - it's so bad right now," Edwards said. "There's people sleeping on sidewalks."

For Edwards, helping is personal.

"I did some time in jail, and I got out, and I needed help for the first time. I've been there for 8 days in a row, and they denied me every day for no reason and wouldn't give me help and would leave me homeless," Edwards said. "It's how I met Lenny Lane, and he started helping me out, and I started helping them out."

WATCH: 'The need is so great': Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. and city host community giveaway