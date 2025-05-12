What local vets want you to know about the mental health challenges in veterinary medicine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — No two days are alike for Dr. Reed Stevens.

"Every day is an adventure, you never know," said Stevens, co-owner and partner of Ellicott Street Animal Hospital, North Buffalo Animal Hospital and the West Side Pet Clinic.

He’s been a veterinarian for 25 years — a career driven by purpose and passion.

"I wanted to make a difference in my community," Dr. Stevens said. "I wanted a place where people love to go to work. I wanted to be respected for a base of knowledge and scientifically challenged for life."

But the job comes with emotional weight — and often, quiet struggles with mental health.

"We are overrepresented in the mental health area," he said. "Veterinary medicine...the statistics are out there. They're not hard to Google."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, veterinarians are two to four times more likely to die by suicide compared to the general population. Another study from Veterinary Worldfound that vets face elevated risks for anxiety, depression, and burnout.

Organizations like Not One More Vet have emerged to help.

“They’ve got a lot of programs — hotlines, awareness tools — ways to check in on yourself before you hit a crisis point,” Dr. Stevens said.

Tim Atkinson, Executive Director of the New York State Veterinary Medical Society, said the profession’s stressors go beyond patient care. High student loan debt is one of the biggest burdens.

“For all the years I've been involved, I think people have become very conscious of the kind of stresses veterinarians go through,” Atkinson said.

To address this, the association offers a 90-day money mentorship program aimed at helping professionals manage debt and regain control over their finances.

"We're really finding it could be transformational that people who were really feeling unhappy about their life and their career choice, because they didn't see how it's going to financially work," Atkinson said.

And while the love for animals remains the driving force, both Stevens and Atkinson stress the importance of empathy, not just for pets, but for the people treating them.

“During COVID, we had a voicemail message that said, ‘If you’re rude to our staff, we’ll cut you off,’” Stevens said. “The staff clapped when I told them that. People need to know — veterinarians are doing their best. Be kind. They’ve had a rough day, too.”

