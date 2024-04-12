'The longer you wait, the worst it will be for you': Prostate cancer 2nd leading cause of death in men in NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — O.J. Simpson's death has put the focus on prostate cancer, after his diagnosis became public just two months ago.

About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in his life.

For Black men, that increases to 1 in 6 men more likely to develop the disease.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in New York State, not including skin cancer.

Each year, the Empire State has about 14,000 men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1,700 men die of the disease, according to the NYS Department of Health.

An assistant professor of oncology is encouraging men to get tested, especially Black men, who are 40 years and older.

7News' Pheben Kassahun also spoke with a prostate cancer survivor who has made it his mission to educate men about the disease as much as possible, before it is too late.

Seventy-seven-year-old Bill Krellner recalled when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, in 2005.

Though him learning about his diagnosis did not start with a prostate exam.

"I had a stroke on Dyngus Day," the Buffalo native explained.

When he had his stroke that year in April, he was immediately taken to the hospital.

He shared that he spent eight days there after losing sight in one eye and unable to hold his balance.

"While I was in the hospital, I went through a lot of tests, one of them being a PSA test for prostate cancer; Prostate-Specific Antigen. They found out that I had a high PSA. They told me that I should have a biopsy and everything and they discovered that I had prostate cancer," Krellner said.

While his healthcare professionals were doing the pre-operation, they found that he had four clogged cardiac arteries and told him he had to have a quadruple bypass before he could even had prostate surgery, which eventually happened in September of that year.

His bypass surgery happened over the summer.

Roswell Park assistant professor of oncology Dr. Adam Sumlin said, "You don't know the symptoms that happen with prostate cancer. That's what hurts us a lot. You can look at it and have frequent urination but you'll say, 'I can have a bladder infection or I can have a urinary infection' or something like that could be a sign that you're starting to develop prostate cancer."

Once you have noticed something different in your body then the best thing to do is to check with your primary doctor and oncologist, according to Dr. Sumlin.

Doctor Sumlin added, "The longer you wait, the worst it will be for you. If you reach out and you start doing the things early, it can be cured early and there are no problems. Yes, prostate cancer is a slow growing disease, however, the longer you wait and it starts getting worse, it starts metastasizing to the bone, then it goes to other areas of your body."

He also encouraged men to get a second opinion.

You will have a better quality of life when you start looking at warning signs.

In the meantime, Krellner is taking his experience and shares it with his peers as a support group leader for "Us Too! of WNY", which takes place at the VA Medical Center on Bailey Avenue, in Buffalo.

"I really did it because I felt I owed that to somebody. Somebody did it for me so I had to give something back," Krellner said.

He has been doing this since 2008.

Anyone can come into the free meetings.

They take place every first Tuesday of every month at the VA from 7-9 p.m.

"They're open to anybody. You can bring your girlfriend, your wife, your significant other, whoever you want to bring. We welcome the ladies because when guys have prostate cancer and they come to our meetings, they're anxious and they don't hear everything that everybody is trying to tell them so four ears is better than two," Krellner said.

There are some events happening in the Buffalo area to promote prostate cancer awareness.

The most recent one is happening in mid-May, in partnership with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

June 21

Saint Vincent DePaul's Wellness Fair at the Delevan-Grider Center

June 22

Saint Paul's AME Zion Church

Doctor Sumlin will be hosting two educational events on prostate cancer, including learning about risk factors, screenings and treatments at Roswell Park.

September 21

Annual Cruisin' for a Cure Car Show and prostate cancer screening/education event in collaboration with MANUP Buffalo