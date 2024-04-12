'The longer you wait, the worse it will be': Promoting prostate cancer awareness

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — About 1 in 8 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their life. For Black men, that increases to 1 in 6 men more likely to develop the disease.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer among men in New York State, not including skin cancer.

Each year, the Empire State has about 14,000 men who are diagnosed with prostate cancer and 1,700 men die of the disease, according to the NYS Department of Health.

Bill Krellner of Buffalo remembers when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2005. However, learning about his diagnosis did not start with a prostate exam.

"I had a stroke on Dyngus Day," the 77-year-old explained.

Krellner spent eight days in the hospital after losing sight in one eye and being unable to hold his balance.

"While I was in the hospital, I went through a lot of tests, one of them being a PSA test for prostate cancer," Krellner said. "They found out that I had a high PSA and told me that I should have a biopsy. They discovered that I had prostate cancer."

Roswell Park assistant professor of oncology Dr. Adam Sumlin said, "You don't know the symptoms that happen with prostate cancer. That's what hurts us a lot. You can look at it and have frequent urination but you'll say, 'I can have a bladder infection or I can have a urinary infection.' Something like that could be a sign that you're starting to develop prostate cancer."

Once you have noticed something different in your body, the best thing to do is to check with your primary doctor and oncologist, according to Dr. Sumlin.

"The longer you wait, the worse it will be for you. If you reach out and you start doing things early, it can be cured early," he said. "Yes, prostate cancer is a slow-growing disease. However, the longer you wait and it starts getting worse, it starts metastasizing to the bone, then it goes to other areas of your body."

In the meantime, Krellner is sharing his experience with his peers as a support group leader for "Us Too! of WNY."

"I really did it because I felt I owed that to somebody. Somebody did it for me so I had to give something back," he said.

Anyone can join the free meetings. They take place every first Tuesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the VA on Bailey Avenue in Buffalo.

"They're open to anybody. You can bring your girlfriend, your wife, your significant other, whoever you want to bring. We welcome the ladies because when guys have prostate cancer and they come to our meetings, they're anxious and they don't hear everything that everybody is trying to tell them. Four ears are better than two," Krellner said.

There are some events happening in Western New York to promote prostate cancer awareness:

The most recent one is happening in mid-May, in partnership with the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

June 21

Saint Vincent DePaul's Wellness Fair at the Delevan-Grider Center.

June 22

Saint Paul's AME Zion Church.

Doctor Sumlin will be hosting two educational events on prostate cancer, including learning about risk factors, screenings, and treatments at Roswell Park.

September 21

Annual Cruisin' for a Cure Car Show and prostate cancer screening/education event in collaboration with MANUP Buffalo.