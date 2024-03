BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The circus is back in town! The Ringling Bros and Barnum & Bailey are performing this weekend at the KeyBank Center. The performances span with juggling, high wires and so much more. This is the first time the Ringling Bros are back in Buffalo since 2009.

The six shows will take place from Friday-Sunday with the schedule for each day listed below.

FRIDAY: 7PM

SATURDAY: 11AM / 3PM / 7PM

SUNDAY: 11AM / 3PM

You can learn more about the shows and buy tickets here.