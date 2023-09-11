The future of Father Conway Park, community asked to share input on future changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — City leaders are looking at how to improve Father Conway Park, a park you may run by if you've ever taken part in the Shamrock Run. After securing American Rescue Plan funding, leaders want to hear from the community about how this park can evolve.

For Peg Overdorf, the director of Buffalo River Fest Park, this park has always been a part of the community she grew up in.

The park is named after the last chaplain who died during World War II.

"Father Conway Park was formerly the Ohio basin, full of water and the retaining wall is right there behind the shelter house," Overdorf pointed out.

Eventually, Overdorf said the park was filled in and was once a hub for sports.

"Since that time it's changed a bit," she said.

Now there's change on the horizon for what this park could become. Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski secured $1,000,000 in federal funding for Father Conway Park. The money will go toward consultants creating a master plan and the first phase of construction.

"Residents in the Old First Ward deserve to have a playground and a park that's refurbished and invested in," Nowakowski said, "It's my plan to take this master plan and to keep going throughout the years to get more additional dollars for additional phases."

Nowakowski said a consultant will collect data to see what residents are envisioning for the park and then provide a menu of options for what the park can be.

Patrick Gormley, the executive director of the Old First Ward Community Association, said Nowakowski's office reached out to the association about the funding. He said he and many others have a lot of interest in seeing this park grow.

"The neighborhood is ecstatic to see some changes happen to this green space behind me. Over the years it has fallen into a little bit of disrepair," Gormley said, "There is a wide range of things we would like to see happen. Some folks are thinking about their families some are thinking about social recreational opportunities some are thinking about health and well-being and lifestyle."

Meanwhile, Overdorf said leveling the park should be a priority.

"Right now you stand on home plate and you only see the guy's head in the outfield. That's how unleveled it is," Overdorf said.

The community has the next few months to share their thoughts about the future of a park with a deep history. If you want to share your thoughts on how the park can change, you can head to the Father Conway Park Master Plan website and scroll until you see the survey.