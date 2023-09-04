'The energy is so high,' Bills Mafia Boat Parade sets sail for a good cause

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills "Shout" song echoed along the Buffalo River as fans set sail in the second annual Bills Mafia Boat Parade.

Proceeds from the event go to Oishei Children's Hospital.

Boats decked out in red, white and blue took off from Canalside on Sunday and headed to Riverworks and Silo City.

"I've never seen that many boats in one area in Buffalo," Catherine Sekanovich, a parade attendee, said.

Fans cheered the boats along from the side of the river while boaters celebrated from the water.

"You get up close to all these other fans," Therese Forton-Barnes, founder of the Buffalo Water Club, a Buffalo sports fan club, said. "Everybody is just screaming, yelling and shouting. The energy is so high."

Fans said this energy is not a new feeling for Bills fans.

"The first time I went to a Bills game, I got out of the car and I could feel the electricity that, 'man, we're going to win,' " Sekanovich said.

The parade was just over a week away from the Bill's season opener.

"It's just another way to celebrate our team and drum up some excitement for the season," Susan Basil, another member of the Buffalo Water Club, said.

