BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new spot in town is giving Buffalo residents a place to grab their morning coffee and freshly baked goods, as a longtime Allentown storefront begins a sweet new chapter.

Kaylena Marie’s Bakery and Café opened less than a week ago inside the former Roxy’s location at 884 Main Street, after renovations were completed earlier this year.

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Sounds of fresh coffee and breakfast being prepared fill the space, as customers get their first taste of the newly opened café.

The bakery, best known for its signature cinnamon rolls, is now officially serving the Buffalo community with a full menu that includes breakfast sandwiches, wraps and more.

Owner Jacklyn Lignos said the business has been serving customers for the past 12 years, with two other locations in Hamburg and East Amherst.

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She said they purchased and renovated the former Roxy’s building last year and are now ready to bring their brand into the city of Buffalo.

"The energy in the city is really great; the other locations being out in the suburbs, we are excited to bring a different field to the brand," Lignos said.

Customers say they are already enjoying the new café, with many drawn in by the fresh menu and inviting atmosphere.

WATCH: 'The energy is great!': Kaylena Marie’s Bakery opens new Buffalo location on Main Street

'The energy is great!': Kaylena Marie’s Bakery opens new Buffalo location on Main Street

Alexandra Lee said new spots like this bring positive energy and investment to the area.

"It makes me happy to see that there are beautiful cafes that people can go to to spend a good afternoon and good morning," Lee said.

But like any new business, there are challenges to staying open, especially as some businesses in the area have closed over the years.

"That is just the process and we are excited to do it and we will grow with the punches and we will learn from our mistakes and keep getting better," Lignos said.

Lignos said they are prepared to face those challenges head-on.

