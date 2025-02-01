'The doors were locked': Several drivers enrolled in Buffalo Tractor Trailer Institute CDL class left in limbo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — Dozens of Western New York drivers seeking a commercial driver's license (CDL) are facing a dilemma and some uncertainty.

For days, 7News has been investigating: What is going on at the Buffalo Tractor Trailer Institute?

Located on Lake Shore Road in Hamburg, the institute offers comprehensive commercial truck driver classes, training drivers in truck safety and hands-on instruction to receive a CDL.

However, there is now an excavator blocking the entrance and leaving students without answers.

Isaac Cobo, a husband, father of three and mechanic, was close to completing his Class B CDL, which he needs to be done by Feb. 26, in order to operate a flatbed truck with air brakes.

He said he paid $3,000 for the course on Dec. 30, completed his DOT physical, and took two eight-hour courses in mid-January.

All he had left was 18 road hours.

On Monday, things took a sharp turn.

"He went and checked the doors. The doors were locked. Tuesday, he stopped by again and saw excavators blocking the entrance," Isaac Cabo said.

Cobo and others began making calls but got no response.

"I reached out to the lady we made the payments to for all the paperwork, and she didn't answer. She immediately texted me, saying she no longer works for the company," he explained.

The New York State DMV told me:

"Our records still show that the school is active. We are working to contact the school and would advise anyone who believes they have been impacted to submit a formal complaint with DMV so that we can look into this matter."



- New York State DMV Spokesperson

Established in 1997, BTTI has taken down its Facebook page.

Stevens Driving School in West Seneca has received dozens of calls from students looking to complete their training.

"We're trying to do whatever we can. We've received, I'd say, 30 to 35 phone calls," Andrew Streit, executive director of Stevens Driving School said. "We are willing to take folks on who have some time behind the wheel and conduct an evaluation of their skills and abilities to pass a road test."

Streit said at Stevens Driving School, Class A CDL courses cost around $5,900, while Class B CDL courses cost around $3,900.

Cobo has since enrolled in different driving school options and is seeking an extension from his employer since he is actively working on getting his CDL.

"They've messed with a lot of people's pockets. That shouldn't slide," Cobo explained. "I've got three young kids 10 and under and a mortgage. I'm trying to make sure they are taken care of."

A list of NYS Driving Schools can be found here. Impacted students can file a formal complaint here.