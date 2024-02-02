The Buffalo Auto show returns to Buffalo Convention Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Are you in the market for a new car? A car enthusiast? Need something to do for the weekend? The Buffalo Auto Show is back in action! Come see some of your favorite domestic and foreign cars on display at the Buffalo Convention Center.

The car show will include models brand new and unreleased in gas, electric and hybrid models. Back for another year is the Energy Zone where you can learn more about electric cars in New York State and the different rebates available when you purchase one. You also get the chance to enter the daily car giveaway.

While the show is mainly about the cars you can see and the thrill of being in the new car, the Niagara Frontier Auto Dealer Association looks for this event to give back to the community. At the show's charity event on Wednesday night, the association raised over $3 million for local charities across Western New York.

"We're pretty excited that we're not just able to deliver cars, we deliver dollars to the community," NFADA President Paul Stasiak said. "We try to give back from the proceeds of the show and the other things we do."

If you're interested in attending, you can buy tickets here or go to your local Tops, Dash's and Consumer Beverage's locations for special discounted tickets.

