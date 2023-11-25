"The Brady Bunch" meets "90210" at the World's Largest Disco

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An eclectic mix of celebrity guests will help Western New Yorkers get groovy this weekend. Organizers of the World's Largest Disco have unveiled the list of celebrities who will be part of this year's event.

7,000 people will pack into the Buffalo Convention Center to celebrate the 70's. This year's Disco will raise money for Camp Good Days and Special Times, and other local charities. The event has raised more than $7.4 million to charity groups over the years.

The list of celebrities include:



Christopher Knight, who starred as Peter Brady in the original Brady Bunch series

Corbin Bernsen, star in TV shows such as L.A. Law and movies such as Major League

Tim Matheson, who was Otter in "Animal House", and Vice President John Hoynes in "The West Wing"

Ian Ziering, best-known as Steve Sanders in "Beverly Hills, 90210"

Melissa & Joe Gorga, cast members on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey"

The Sugarhill Gang, the legendary hip hop group behind the smash hit "Rapper's Delight"

Deney Terrio, host of "Dance Fever"

The World's Largest Disco runs Saturday night from 9pm-1am at the Buffalo Convention Center.