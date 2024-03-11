'That's what it's all about' FeedMore WNY kicks off March for Meals week

BUFFALO, NY — On Monday, FeedMore WNY kicked off their March for Meals week, raising awareness and support for programs that help our neighbors in need.

In 2023, FeedMore has served 4,877 home delivered meal clients and provided more than 1.4 million meals through prepared meal services.

One Meals on Wheels client, Eleanor Brooks says the home delivery meal program allows her to be able to eat.

"I am home all day, so three times a week they come and bring me lunch and dinner. I enjoy it very much," said Brooks.

The Meals on Wheels program is powered by the generosity of volunteers who deliver two meals to people 60 and over 5 days a week, providing a companionship with the clients.

The volunteers pack the meals, meet at one of 60 sites and then deliver up to 12 people per day.

"Not only are our community members getting a nutritious meal delivered to their door, but they're actually getting a friendly gretting by the volunteers. They are having a form of companionship, they're getting checked out to make sure that everything is okay at their house because so often the only person they may see that day is their home delivery volunteer." said Catherine Shickm FeedMore WNY's Public Relations Manager.

The clients say having the volunteers come to them uplifts their day.

"They are all so sweet, they know how to act, they know how to say thanks to you and they know how to make you feel better, that's what it is all about," said Emma Canhoun, a client of the Meals on Wheels program.

The home delivery service is funded through community members, foundations and through the NYS Department of Health and Office for Aging, Erie Co. Department for Aging and Niagara Co. Department for Aging.

You can volunteer at 716-822-2005 ext. 3077, or visit the website.