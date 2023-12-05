'That's what Christmas and the holiday season is all about': Buffalo Bills host holiday party

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The holiday lights are also shining bright in the southtowns, as the Festival of Lights continues at the Erie County Fairgrounds.

The bright lights, though were not the attraction that brought families out to the fairgrounds.

It was one of the Bills top players, who put on a big holiday party for kids in Western New York.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun went down to see what this holiday celebration meant to the families who attended.

Of course, this is arguably one of the most wonderful times of the year and what better way to celebrate with a role model who kids are used to seeing every week on their screens?

The annual Buffalo Bills Holiday Party for Children took place at the Hamburg Fairgrounds which is the hub of all things festive this time of year, featuring Buffalo Bills Safety Jordan Poyer.

Children from local community groups joined Poyer for an evening filled with holiday cheer, gift bags, food and of course autographs from Poyer himself.

Activities like checking out the Festival of Lights Drive Through, Dinner, North Pole Experience with Santa, Toy Train Displays, Santa's Magical Midway Kiddie Rides, Santa's Express Train Ride, Santa's Barnyard, Frosty's Dance Party and Pixel Light Show.

"That's what Christmas and the holiday season is all about," Buffalo Bills Community Relations Vice President Gretchen Geitter told Kassahun, "It's such a special place. You really feel like you're at the North Pole and celebrating the holidays. To be here with hundreds of children is really a wonderful treat."

More than 200 guests from community organizations, from all over Western New York taking part in the community holiday party, including girls from Confident Girl Mentoring.

Eleven-year-old Nyelle who is part of Confident Girl Mentoring told Kassahun, "We talk about girls and how to take care of our body, and hygiene and how to create a sisterhood."

Others organizations included United Way of Buffalo & Erie County, Salvation Army Buffalo, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie County, Boys & Girls Club of Buffalo, Northwest Buffalo Community Center, Belle Center, Buffalo PAL, Resource Council of WNY, Aspire, Special Olympics, GBAS, PUNT, Oishei Children's Hospital, Stone's Buddies, WNY Heroes, Veteran's One Stop and Providence Farm Collective.