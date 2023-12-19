'That's a beautiful thing': Angel of Hope vigil honoring victims of child abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community has come together to keep a young woman's memory alive more than a decade after her murder.

The family of Laura Cummings hopes to raise awareness of child abuse and domestic violence.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun went to Forest Lawn Cemetery Monday evening, where vigil-goers braved the bad weather with a message of hope.

Forest Lawn Cemetery CEO Julie Snyder said, "This time of year is usually a time of great joy but for families that have lost a child, this is the most difficult time of year."

A harmonious sound being played at the church of Forest Lawn Cemetery hoped to turn a tragic story into one of love and remembrance.

Laura's sister Krystal Herbeck said, "It's nice knowing that such pain and heartache that we have been through at one point in our lives can bring such comfort to others and that's a beautiful thing."

A small group gathered to honor and shine a brighter light on child abuse then migrating outside in front of the Angel of Hope Memorial.

The memorial was dedicated to anyone who has lost a child or young victims of child abuse and to all children whose lives have been cut short.

"It's a very important part of our mission to really honor and provide space just like this beautiful angel for families to grieve and to remember," Snyder explained.

Folks can be seen placing candles around the nationally-known statue.

Since 2018, the Loving Laura Project was created in the placement of the Angel of Hope memorial in Forest Lawn.

Laura was a young woman from North Collins, NY who was murdered in 2010.

Herbeck said, "We're so thankful for all the people involved in all of this. Throughout the years, we have really come a long way as a family and we couldn't have gotten there without our friends and family supporting us through it all. We are very thankful."

Krystal Herbeck is Laura's sister.

Laura had a developmental disability and endured brutal emotional, psychological, physical and sexual abuse from her mother and oldest brother.

She died at 23 years old though her mental capability was equivalent to that of an 8-year-old child.

Herbeck encouraged anyone who has lost a family member to know they have a place to be comforted.

Each December, this candlelight vigil is held at Forest Lawn for those who need to grieve.

Snyder said, "When you think of a cemetery, you often thing of people who have lived a full life; a grandparent, a parent, but we have hundreds of children buried here."

Forest Lawn has the 146th Angel of Hope memorial in the world.

There are 130 places, primarily in America, the others are in Canada and Japan.

You can learn more about Laura's story on our website and ways to donate to the project dedicated to children like her here.