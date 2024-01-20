'That slow drip adds up': Staying safe as WNY sees ice dams in upcoming weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the days of lake-effect snow wind down, Western New Yorkers will be facing a new winter hurdle in the upcoming weeks — ice dams.

Days of heavy snow combined with clogged gutters can create ice dams on neighbors' roofs. Some houses are seeing icicles 15 feet in length hanging from their house.

Daniel Busekist, C.E.O. of Western New York Ice Dam and Snow Removal, said this icy issue could persist for up to three more weeks.

"Every year, it seems to get worse ...," Busekist said. "The next couple weeks are going to be brutal with ice dams."

He said even a foot of snow on a roof is enough to trigger the dam.

"It doesn't seem like a lot. It's a slow drip, but that slow drip adds up."

Unfortunately, this slow drip can have quick consequences — as the water could get into your house, starting from the attic and working its way down, and turn into an expensive insurance claim.

Busekist and his team use a low-pressure steaming system to safely remove the ice build-up.

"It ends up being about 300 degrees when it comes through the nozzle tip," Busekist said. "So it's essentially just steaming, cutting the ice off."

Busekist said if you know your home has had an issue with ice dams in the past, keep an eye out.

"At this point, if you've got dams on your roof, there's not a whole lot you can do for it — short of having someone come through and essentially do what we do — where we preventively cut it off," he said.

While you wait for this ice to get under control, Busekist offered some tips on how to deal with large icicles in your neighborhood.

"Stay away. Don't walk under them. Don't park your car under them. If they're in front of your house near the walkways, put up yellow caution [tape]. It just helps take the liability off of yourself."

Most importantly, Busekist recommended to stay off your roof and avoid trying to fix the problem yourself.