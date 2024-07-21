'Thank you, Joe': State and local leaders react to President Biden dropping out of 2024 election

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — State and local leaders are responding after President Joe Biden announced Sunday he would be ending his 2024 presidential campaign.

President Biden posted a letter on social media Sunday afternoon. He said he would address the nation in person at a later date.

Joe Biden is an American hero, a true statesman, and he'll go down in history as one of the greatest champions of working families our nation has ever known.



Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/aUZisrnRCP — Kathy Hochul (@KathyHochul) July 21, 2024

"Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he is a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first," said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. "Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American."

If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President. I’m calling on him to resign immediately. Democrat Powerbrokers have known for five years how unfit to lead our nation he has been. They, and their media partners, have covered it up and lied about… — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) July 21, 2024

"Joe Biden is the most successful and effective president in my lifetime, both in terms of legislative achievement and restoring faith in our democratic traditions at a grave and challenging moment for our nation. History will rank him among our greatest presidents, and rightly so. Joe Biden met the moment, and America is better and stronger because of the devoted service of this good and decent man," said Erie County Democratic Party Chair Jeremy Zellner. "The Democratic Party now turns to the critical decision about who will be our standard bearer. As an elected Biden delegate, I am eagerly looking forward to leading our WNY Democratic delegation at the convention in Chicago, where we will unite behind the best candidate in order to prevent the reelection of the worst president of my lifetime, Donald Trump."

"President Biden has served our country with courage, compassion, integrity, and decency. I am honored to have served in the Senate during his administration, which achieved historic accomplishments related to gun safety, veterans' health care, infrastructure, advanced manufacturing, climate change, prescription drugs, and more," said U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. "President Biden has improved the lives of millions of Americans and leaves behind a legacy that will echo for generations. On behalf of myself and every New Yorker: Thank you, Joe."

I want to thank @JoeBiden for his service as President to our country and his decades of service throughout his career. This decision, I’m sure, didn’t come easy for the President, but it proves that President Biden is choosing his country and what is best for our party over ego. pic.twitter.com/V1NUrH0P0K — Mitch Nowakowski (@mitch4fillmore) July 21, 2024

"President Biden has made a choice, like countless times before, to put the country above himself. His decision not to seek reelection allows us to reflect on his legacy that will long endure. History will remember him for delivering relief to families, businesses, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, and ushering in the strongest U.S. economy in decades. Thanks to his leadership, communities across the country are transforming their infrastructure, investing in manufacturing that creates good-paying jobs, and building resiliency in the face of climate change," said Congressman Tim Kennedy. "During his eight years as Vice President and three decades in Congress, with goodwill toward all, President Biden built consensus to get things done for the American people and the American worker as the strongest labor champion in our history. President Biden led our nation out of its darkest days and protected our democracy. We are forever grateful for his service. I look forward to continuing to work in partnership with his Administration on behalf of my constituents and the American people as he completes his term."