Tensions between US and Canada rise as proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods sparks discontent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tensions are rising between the United States and Canada as Canadian leaders push back against the Trump administration's proposed 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

The proposed tariff has sparked a wave of discontent across Canada, with some Canadians expressing their intent to boycott travel to the U.S. A Canadian viewer told 7 News that they will no longer travel to the U.S. for leisure activities due to the political climate. The statement said in part:

"I have enjoyed visiting and supporting businesses in New York State all my life. Regrettably I have unsubscribed from all marketing and will no longer buy products or services from any US businesses. I normally travel 2-3 times a year to New York State, and often to other states. I won’t be making any trips to the US now because of Trump. No hotels, no shopping, no restaurants, no entertainment."



Jeff Payne

Canadian Citizen

"We haven't even recovered since the cross-border traffic. We're still down about 9.2%," said Patrick Kaler, President & CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

In 2024, over 20 million Canadians visited the U.S., spending more than $20 billion. Reducing Canadian travel could significantly impact the U.S. economy, particularly in regions like Western New York. Kaler noted that Canadian travel to Western New York has not fully recovered, with cross-border traffic down 6.3% from November to December.

The ongoing tensions and potential tariffs could have a lasting impact on cross-border tourism and local economies reliant on Canadian visitors.

"If it doesn't come to a happy compromise on both sides," Kaler warned. "small business owners will have to make difficult decisions."

Kaley said a digital ad campaign the agency launched in mid-January to try to lure more Canadians to the Buffalo area had to be put on pause once discussions over increasing tariffs heated up. He said it was pulled because of concerning and unfavorable comments.

