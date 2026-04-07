Tens of thousands gathered in Buffalo's Polonia District to celebrate 20th anniversary of Dyngus Day Parade

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The heart of Buffalo's Polonia District came alive tonight for the 20th anniversary edition of the Dyngus Day parade, drawing tens of thousands of people to the "Dyngus Day capital of the world."

The ancient tradition celebrates the end of Lent, with parties taking place throughout the night. Whether attendees are Polish or not, the saying goes that on Dyngus Day, everybody is Polish.

Eddy Dobosiewicz, co-founder of Buffalo's Dyngus Day celebration, said the event is about renewal.

"Dyngus is not just a day, it's a state of mind, and that state of mind is one of renewal and rebirth and starting over. This is the natural new year. If you look at it, this is a time when trees start to blossom," Eddy Dobosiewicz said.

"It's remarkable to see how this thing has grown. I mean, that first year we had maybe 30 people in the parade," Dobosiewicz said.

I caught up with Kathleen Forsyth and her friends ahead of the parade. They represented the Buffalo Ironworks float and have been attending the parade since they were 17, donning red and sparkles.

"We all come, it's friendship. All our friends come. There's a lot of history behind it, stories from years and years. Each year we tell the story of last year, and then we make new stories this year to tell next year," Kathleen Forsyth said.

For 9-year-old Greta, a new tradition started as she attended the parade for the first time.

"Probably the parade and like all the um the polka dancers all the polka dancers," Greta said.

For Lauren Czwojdak, it was the first Dyngus Day parade without her brother Ken, who passed away from pancreatic cancer. She and her family are making new traditions in his honor.

"We always come for the parade and we're always here with, you know, doing the traditional stuff with pierogies and you know, any of the yeah absolutely and just, having fun," Lauren Czwojdak said.

While the parade has been in existence since 2007, festivities like the Chopin Singing Society at St. Stan's began in 1961. The gathering of family, faith, and fun grew into something more thanks to the Dyngus Day parade.

"But now it's a lot of fun because you can go to many, many places. You have one pass, you can stop at a bunch of places. You can come and go. You can go to the parade, so it's blossomed," Mary Lou Wyrobek said.

For those who missed the parade, it can be re-watched here. 7 News' Eileen Buckley hosted the parade.