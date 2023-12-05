Ten Lives Club finds new home in Transit Hill Plaza

DEPEW, NY — Ten Lives Club in the Eastern Hills Mall will move to the Transit Hill Plaza in Depew.

The mall told the shelter that they had to move out by January 15th, and they have been looking for a home to find forever homes for the kittens and cats.

For the past five years, the adoption center has been in the mall, facilitating almost 5,000 adoptions at that site.

We are very excited to share with the community that we have a new location. We will still be on Transit Road in Depew at the Transit Hill Plaza. We are so excited that our cats will have a new forever home. We will miss the Eastern Hills Mall very much, but we are excited to share that we have a new location finally.

Ten Lives Club is also adding a shelter to the Walden Galleria Mall.

The animal shelter is currently looking for stainless steel cages for the cats, and you can drop them off here.