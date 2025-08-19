Teen car thefts in Amherst prompt community response and intervention programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are taking a closer look at a growing problem affecting Amherst residents and what is being done to address it.

Four teenagers were arrested Sunday after Amherst Police responded to a report of a stolen car on Noel Drive. After a chase, officers apprehended two 15-year-olds, a 16-year-old, and a 17-year-old, who were all charged with criminal possession of stolen property. According to police, one of those teens was allegedly involved in six other car thefts.

This incident highlights a troubling trend in the suburb. Amherst Police report 162 cars have been stolen so far this year, putting the community on pace to match or exceed last year's total of 283 stolen vehicles.

Working to understand both the problem and potential solutions, I spoke with community leaders about intervention strategies that could help redirect troubled youth before criminal behavior escalates.

"They're on the path of becoming serious criminals and you want to stop them before they get too far down the path," said John Flynn, former Erie County District Attorney.

Flynn emphasized that early intervention is key to redirecting troubled youth. He explained how the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition Program uses a three-phase system to work with young offenders.

The first phase involves having the young offender meet with the victim to understand how their actions impacted someone's life. Next, they meet with law enforcement to learn about the resources that had to be used in response to their alleged crime. Finally, they are connected with social services for additional support.

"If they completed all three of the other parts of that series, then at the end of the day, I would either dismiss the case, outright, or I would reduce it and give him a plea depending on the facts of the case," Flynn said.

Youth outreach organizations also play a crucial role in prevention. Back to Basics Ministries offers connection and support through its "Peacemakers" program, which works to reduce youth violence.

"Organized basketball we do that. Organized services and just in terms of providing instruction we have people come in to talk to them about music, to talk to them about, what the legal law looks like, to talk to them about constructive ideas," said Pastor James Giles, President and CEO of Back to Basics Outreach Ministries.

Pastor Giles believes it all starts with parents or guardians taking responsibility at home. However, when that support system fails, Flynn points to school resource officers as key to identifying youth who have problems at home.

"If you got a problem in school, you've probably got a problem outside of school, most likely. The DA's office, they worked hand in hand with the Buffalo public school systems and the Buffalo Police Department. All three entities came together to again focus on these kids," Flynn said.

Senator Patrick Gallivan, former Sheriff of Erie County, provided a statement addressing the challenges in the juvenile justice system:

"Unfortunately, in recent years changes have been made to NY's criminal justice laws that tend to favor offenders over law abiding citizens. Police and prosecutors are more limited in their ability to hold people accountable for their actions. Nowhere is this more evident than in cases involving juveniles. Too often, individuals believe there are no serious consequences and continue to commit crime. We must change this system for the sake of our communities."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.