BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire truck engines roared as volunteers loaded the trucks with bags of teddy bears and stuffed animals, all for children across Buffalo in need of holiday cheer.

The toy delivery effort, organized by Jason Jaskula, founder of the KIA Memorial Roadmarch, brought together volunteers and sponsors to distribute hundreds of stuffed animals to local organizations, including Oishei Children’s Hospital, the Old First Ward Community Center, and Seneca Babcock Community Center.

“We have bags and bags of teddy bears and stuffed animals,” one volunteer said. “We’re doing teddy bears for a cause, all stuffed animals and toys for Children’s Hospital, Old First Ward Community Center, Seneca Babcock.”

Even Jaskula said it was hard to keep track of just how many toys were collected, “I don’t even know,” he said. “We have bags and bags.”

Jaskula said the goal of the event is to support families who may be struggling during the holidays, including veterans and those facing financial hardship.

“A lot of kids want a lot of stuff, and parents can’t always afford it,” Jaskula said. “The fact that we can help out veterans, families, and just the community in general, at least making sure every kid gets a toy, means a lot.”

And Jaskula doesn’t do it alone. Each year, a very special guest joins the effort, Santa Claus himself. Santa rode along on the fire trucks as they made their first stop at Oishei Children’s Hospital, where children watched from windows and hallways as toys arrived.

Teddy Bears, Fire Trucks, and Smiles: Delivering holiday cheer to children in Buffalo

“The smile on their face, even when they are sick, if we can rub a smile on their face, it’s the best we can do,” Santa said.

Jaskula said for families, the experience was something truly special.

“They say Santa delivered this to me personally, even if it didn’t go to them personally, they saw Santa through a window at Children’s Hospital or at the community center. He showed up on fire trucks. It’s kind of cool you didn’t have to bring your kid to the mall. Santa came to you,” Jaskula said.

As Santa wrapped up his visit, he praised the community effort before heading off to his next stop.

“This is awesome. My elves did a great job, Buffalo Fire, Children’s Hospital,” Santa said. “I have to go because it’s a busy time. Ho ho ho.”

The event once again highlighted the power of community, volunteers, and a little holiday magic to bring smiles to children throughout Buffalo.