'Tangible experiences': Buffalo East Side teens explore Olmsted Parks through new outdoor program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo’s parks have long been celebrated as works of art, thanks to the vision of Frederick Law Olmsted, America’s first landscape architect.

Now, a new program is helping East Side teens experience that history firsthand.

BET in FLO — a three-day, two-night outdoor camp — gives teens from Buffalo’s East Side a unique opportunity to explore the city’s historic Olmsted park system. The program is designed to connect youth with nature, history, and their own community in a hands-on way.

“BET in FLO stands for Buffalo Eastside Teens and Frederick Law Olmsted Parks,” explained Buffalo native Dr. Jennifer D. Roberts, who created the inaugural program. “I wanted to really encourage teens who live on the East Side to engage with their own city experience, of a lot of the parks that are in our Buffalo park system.”

Frederick Law Olmsted designed Buffalo’s interconnected network of parks and parkways more than 150 years ago. These green spaces provide residents with recreation, relaxation and a connection to Buffalo’s rich history.

For many of the teens participating in BET in FLO, this is their first time visiting some of these parks, especially those on Buffalo’s West Side.

“So it was really important to introduce a lot of these kids to parks they might not have seen before,” Dr. Roberts said.

16-year-old Vaughn Buford is one participant who has found the experience both educational and inspiring.

“I just like being outside and learning new things,” Buford shared. He’s already considering a future in environmental science.

During the program, teens toured multiple parks — from Delaware Park to Front Park — learning about the natural environment as well as Buffalo’s historical ties, including the role some parks played during the Underground Railroad.

“That was really interesting. We learned about how Buffalo was one of the last stops,” Buford said.

Sasha Tolliver-Chavez, a staff member, emphasized the importance of hands-on learning.

"They get an understanding and an appreciation for you know, all the things that have been built around them,” she said.

The teens also stayed overnight at the Richardson Olmsted Campus, where they earned high school volunteer service credits while deepening their connection to the city’s history and green spaces.

For these young participants, everyday parks have become places of discovery, learning, and inspiration.

“I think that it's important for us to educate our teens in this way, giving them, you know, tangible experiences like this,” Tolliver-Chavez said.

BET in FLO hopes to expand in the coming years, continuing to provide Buffalo’s East Side youth with opportunities to explore, learn, and grow through the city’s remarkable park system.