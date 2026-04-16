BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan unveiled his first budget on Wednesday, and it includes a proposed 25 percent property tax increase, along with plans to close the projected budget deficit and to create more recurring revenue through collecting fines and fees.

According to the mayor, the proposed budget includes approximately $681 million in total general fund expenditures, an increase from the $622 million 2025-2026 adopted budget. However, Ryan said the city actually spent $667 million under the 2025-2026 budget, so his first budget is a 2% increase from last year.

WATCH: Mayor Ryan unveils proposed $681M Buffalo budget, includes 25 percent property tax levy increase

Mayor Ryan unveils proposed $681M Buffalo budget, includes 25 percent property tax levy increase

I joined Michael Wooten on Voices to break down some of the main takeaways from the proposed budget, and how they will likely impact Buffalo residents and non-residents alike.

You can watch their full conversation below, which explains:



The proposed property tax levy increase and what it means for Buffalo homeowners

Steady staffing in the Police and Fire Departments

The mayor's plan to increase parking enforcement

What's happening with funding for the City of Buffalo Animal Shelter?

WATCH: Taking a closer look at Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's proposed $681 million budget

Taking a closer look at Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan's proposed $681 million budget

We also spoke with residents and business owners who expressed concern over the proposed 25 percent property tax hike. You can watch our previous report below.