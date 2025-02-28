Supporters and neighbors speak out as Jack Rabbit in Buffalo's Elmwood Village faces challenges

Jack Rabbit, a popular live music venue in Buffalo’s Elmwood Village, is under investigation by the State Liquor Authority.

A spokesperson for the State Liquor Authority stated that the business is facing allegations of selling alcohol to a minor and causing ongoing noise disturbances, based on complaints from a few neighbors.

The venue could face fines up to $10,000 per violation, along with possible license suspension, cancellation, or revocation.

WKBW

But the venue has had strong support from regular customers.

"It’s a cool staple, there aren't many live music spots on Elmwood," said Collin Campbell.

Roger Walsh, a nearby resident, added, "Places like this are what Elmwood needs."

However, some neighbors shared concerns.

One anonymous resident shared, "I’m picking up trash every weekend, and the noise can go until 3 a.m."

WKBW

In response, Jack Rabbit launched a petition to gather community support, hoping to prevent restrictions that could impact their live music.

"It would be awful if they shut us down; it would affect so many people," Campbell said.

Some residents, like Ally Sand, who lives in the building next to Jack Rabbit, are not bothered by the noise.

"I have an early bedtime, but even with the live music, I don’t get woken up, it has been nice living here," Sand said.

The venue could not comment but thanked the community for its support.