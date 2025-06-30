'Support that can save lives': 11 Day Power Play closes out 9th year

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 11 straight days of nonstop hockey, nearly 3,000 players, dozens of sponsors and thousands of supporters are closing out another year of the 11 Day Power Play.

The 2025 Community Shift officially ended Sunday night at LECOM Harborcenter in downtown Buffalo. Since January, teams have been fundraising to support local cancer research and wellness programs across Western New York — and together, they’ve raised more than $1.6 million.

WKBW

Founded in 2017, the 11 Day Power Play is a nonstop hockey marathon featuring three-hour shifts with teams rotating around the clock. This year, the event saw its biggest turnout ever, with 92 teams — including players of all ages from across the country — taking the ice.

“It really is an inspiration to many,” said Amy Lesakowski, executive director and co-founder of the event. “It gives hope to cancer patients at Roswell Park, and the research needs to continue. We’re just hoping that support can continue to save lives.”

WKBW

The final night of the event features a Closing Shift with the top three fundraising teams:



DJ Trivia vs. ACV Auctions – raised more than $80,000

Purple Parrots – raised more than $56,000

MOOG Flyers – raised more than $49,000

They’ll take the ice alongside Buffalo Sabres alumni including Marty Biron, Pat Kaleta, Danny Gare, and others, with appearances by special guests from the NHL like Sam Lafferty (Buffalo Sabres), Dennis Gilbert (Ottawa Senators), and Nick DeSimone (Utah Mammoth).

Sunday’s Closing Ceremonies and check presentation are open to the public and run from 6 to 9 p.m. at LECOM Harborcenter.

The funds raised will go toward cancer-related organizations including Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, Camp Good Days, Make-A-Wish Western New York, and Oishei Children's Hospital.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.