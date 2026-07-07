Summer Meals program helping Buffalo children while school is out

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As students head into summer break, Buffalo Public Schools are making sure children continue to have access to free, nutritious meals through the Summer Meals program.

The program provides free breakfast and lunch to children and teenagers throughout Buffalo at schools, pools, parks, libraries and mobile meal sites. Registration or paperwork is not required.

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For grandparents like Lun Sander Johnson, the program provides more than a meal. Johnson said the program helps make sure her grandchildren have enough food while school is out.

"It's a big relief, big, big relief," said Johnson. "It's a big blessing. I love it because I don't have to cook lunch."

Johnson knows that task would be a challenge. She has 42 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

"Some parents work. They're not eligible for daycare, so they're stuck with their grandparents," she said. "We can get up and bring them to get free lunches because it's important."

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Ruth Connors, Buffalo Public Schools Director of Food Service, said the program is designed to support families after the school year ends.

"During the school year, we have a very strong breakfast and lunch program, and during the summertime, a lot of the children are looking for a place to get a meal," said Connors. "So, we want to be able to support our families in need, especially during these times right now."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 14 million children nationwide live in food-insecure households. In New York, one in five children experiences food insecurity.

"Food is so expensive, and we are all feeling the increased costs," she said. "So, anything that we can do to alleviate that to our families and our community helps."

The Summer Meals program will continue throughout the summer at these participating locations: https://www.buffaloschools.org/article/3016015. Meals must be consumed on site.

WATCH: Summer Meals program helping Buffalo children while school is out