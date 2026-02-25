'Such positive feedback': Buffalo foot patrol unit paused, city leaders push for return

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Police Department's popular Foot Patrol Integration Unit has ended its trial run, but city council members and residents hope the program to comes back and the acting police commissioner said it could return by summer.

The program, which placed officers on walking beats in every police district across the city, officially ended Jan. 2. Acting Police Commissioner Craig Macy explained the concept was well-received, but managing the resources needed to sustain it proved difficult.

"When you start looking at overtime and back-filling those spots where they originally came from, the concept is very good. The method that they do was very well received. However, the actual implementation was very tough to keep going, especially during the winter months," Macy said.

The program's end was a topic of debate Tuesday afternoon at a Buffalo Police Oversight Committee meeting at City Hall, where several council members said the foot patrols made a noticeable difference in their districts.

Council Majority Leader Leah Halton-Pope said neighborhoods across her district responded positively to the visible police presence.

"I brought it up specifically is because it's been, it received such positive feedback in the districts in the district that I represent, and as I explained, it's a huge district, so Elmwood Village appreciated it, as well as Genesee-Moselle, Masten Park, Willard Park," Halton-Pope said.

Halton-Pope added that the patrols helped build trust between officers and the communities they served.

"Seeing those officers, especially during the summer months, and you're seeing a team of them, first you see a reduction in some crimes that may or may not have happened in those areas, but you also build up a better rapport with the neighborhood and with the community because now you truly are my community officer," Halton-Pope said.

Council President Chris Scanlon also voiced support for the program. 7 News' Ed Drantch spoke with Scanlon, who was then serving as acting mayor, in December.

"When it comes to the foot patrol unit, I don't think it's causing a major problem when it comes to overtime. And again, the return on investment is what I look at when we're spending any money and in particular when it comes to public safety," Scanlon said.

The city said no specific funding was allocated for the Foot Patrol Integration Unit, but the Buffalo Police Department told me it sees "a definitive value in walking patrols. We have conducted walking patrols and will continue to do so."

The full statement reads: