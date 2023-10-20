Students at UB march for Palestine

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The war between Israel and Hamas is striking a chord for people all over the world.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun shares viewpoints from both an Israeli and a Palestinian American, here in Western New York, who explained all that they want between the two sides is peace.

"Throwing our solidarity to the people of Palestine," said one student.

A march for Palestine, loud and clear on University at Buffalo's North Campus.

The march was hosted by the UB Students for Justice in Palestine.

UB alumna Jenna Mohamed joining in on the march which began at Alumni Arena hoping people take a step back to see the full picture of the conflict.

"I think in order to truly understand what's been happening in the past two weeks, you have to really understand the context and to do that you have to do some research because anything that you see right now is going to be incomplete without 75 years worth of history, and background to fully understand because if you just look at it in a bubble it's just a completely different picture," Jenna Mohamed said.

7 News spoke to one student who wished to not be named.

He said showing solidarity is important.

"Obviously, this is a difficult time. We have to show out and make our voices heard and make people understand what is going down in Palestine," the student shared.

Kassahun was able to get another perspective on the Israeli side.

Avishai Shalom is also a UB alum.

He was at Monday's march for Israel at UB.

He said he wants people to know the conflict is more than it being pro-Israel versus pro-Palestine.

Shalom said, "There is people that are pro-peace and the end of occupation, and then there are people who are pro-conflict and strong-arming people."

He added that you can contribute by taking time to learn about the history, and then supporting local organizations.

Shalom explained, "This violence does not lead to peace. This violence leads to both people feeling dehumanized, both people feeling isolated and desperate and it leads to more escalation and more violence. I don't think this narrative of pro-Palestine vs. pro-Israel is even the right mentality."

While folks have been marching to amplify awareness, some local businesses in Buffalo have taken another approach to show solidarity.

Breadhive Bakery & Cafe in Buffalo tweeted that it plans to donate 5% of its October sales of break, bagels and granola to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, in solidarity with the people of Palestine, and hope for justice and peace and a ceasefire and an end to the occupation of Gaza.

Squeaky Wheel Film & Media Art Center is closing its doors Friday, October 20 to also show support to the people of Palestine.