BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A student fell from a window at the Buffalo Elementary School of Technology on Wednesday, according to a Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson.

The spokesperson told 7 News that the student fell from a second-story window. 911 was called, and authorities responded to the scene. The student was conscious and able to help get themselves into the ambulance. The student was then sent to a local hospital for evaluation, which is standard protocol.

The student's family was contacted about the incident. Both the teacher and teacher aide who were present in the classroom have been put on paid administrative leave as a result, according to the Buffalo Public Schools spokesperson.

