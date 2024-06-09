'Stop killing our kids': Mothers Against Violence call for end to gun violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Saturday, Mothers Against Violence marched to the Tops on Jefferson Avenue to take a stand against gun violence.

"We can't stop the violence unless we all come together, that's the key to stopping violence, we all gotta get on one accord," said Billie Webster, the president of Mothers Against Violence.

The local organization supports mothers of homicide victims, as Webster and his wife both lost children to gun violence.

"A bullet don't have a name on it, so we are here to bring unity to Buffalo and pray that one day, we just stick together and do things in unity," said Monica Webster, the vice president of Mothers Against Violence.

The couple uses the march, Unity in the Community, as a way to speak out for change in Buffalo.

"I'm no perfect person but we all need strength in one way or another," said community member Mae Bynum.

Webster hopes the march puts more eyes on the organization and the resources it offers.

"Gun violence may not have hit Cheektowaga yet, it may not have hit West Seneca yet, it may not have hit Lockport yet but, guess what? It's coming because if we don't stop it here in Buffalo, it can wind up out there," he said.