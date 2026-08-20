BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tarcia Walker is still searching for answers after her son, Robert Green, was shot and killed on the front porch of a house on Plymouth Avenue on Buffalo's west side.

This Saturday marks 10 years to the day since his death.

Green, known to his family as Man Man, was killed August 22, 2016. Walker said he called her to ask if he could go to a barbecue.

"When he called, he said, 'Mom, I want to stop at a barbecue,'" Walker said. "He said his friend Diamond. I don't know this Diamond person."

Walker said she could hear the friend on the phone reassuring her.

"She said, 'Ma'am, I'll have him home on time.' And I said, 'OK.' He said, 'OK, Mom, I love you.' And I said, 'I love you too, son.' And that was the last time I heard from my child," she said.

The next call Walker received was from a friend screaming that her son had been shot. Green died at ECMC.

WATCH: 'My son needs justice': A mother returns to her son's murder scene to find answers

'My son needs justice': A mother returns to her son's murder scene to find answers

"I was told I should leave it alone from my friends, from my family. Just why? Leave it alone. That was my son," Walker said.

Walker said she had to leave Buffalo with her children out of fear for their safety. Still, she said she will never stop seeking justice.

"Saturday is gonna be another day, another day that the Lord allowed me to live. I'm gonna take my time and try to live through it and breathe through it because I don't want to end up like a lot of other family members, a lot of parents that don't make it to see justice," she said.

WATCH: 'Still no answers': Mother seeking justice 10 years after Buffalo shooting

'Still no answers': Mother seeking justice 10 years after Buffalo shooting

Crimestoppers WNY is offering $7,500 for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Robert Green.

Tips can also be submitted through text or call at (716) 887-6161 or (716) 847-2255. You can also download their app called "Buffalo Tips" from an Android and Apple Stores to submit a tip.

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