'Stay hydrated': Slow Roll Buffalo riders adapt to hazy conditions during special zoo ride

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Despite air quality concerns, Buffalo's cycling community came together Monday night for a unique ride through the Buffalo Zoo.

The haze from Canadian wildfires that created those stunning sunset views prompted air quality alerts across New York state through Tuesday night.

However, that did not stop hundreds of community members from participating in Slow Roll Buffalo's weekly bike ride, which featured a special route through the Buffalo Zoo.

"I'm really looking forward to riding in the zoo. I think this is one of those special rides that get we get the opportunity to experience something that is not regular for a rider," said Rashaad Holley, Slow Roll Buffalo board director.

The event was designed as a fundraiser for the zoo.

"It's all a donation ride for the zoo to help them out and so they will be accommodating us with beer, wine and food and also to see the Zoomagination and all that, which is great. I love coming in here every year," said Denise Goller, Slow Roll Buffalo board director.

While the community spirit remained strong, organizers took precautions due to Monday's moderate air quality, which can affect people with respiratory issues.

"We just want to make sure, right from the beginning of our ride that if anyone has any underlying conditions, they should be careful and cautious. We are going to slow the ride down a little bit instead of going to our normal pace. We're between 8 to 10[miles per hour]" Goller said.

For the 10-mile ride, the group incorporated rest stops every 3.5 miles, allowing riders to catch their breath and stay hydrated.

Experienced riders shared their strategies for staying safe while enjoying outdoor activities during less-than-ideal air conditions.

"Having the allergy medicine. There are some people who kind of wear the neck piece over their mouth, taking it slow. One thing that's nice about the slow row rides is we take breaks every few miles, so knowing yourself and knowing to take that break if needed," said Margaret Youngs, a rider.

Gary Jonas, a lifelong rider, emphasized basic safety precautions: "Stay hydrated, keep a good close distance for this type of ride. Be prepared to make some quick stops. People stopped abruptly, so just be prepared, but other than that, it's a fun ride."

Even runners adjusted their routines to accommodate the hazy conditions.

"We've seen it worse, so we're like, yeah, this is doable, but we are cautious in the sense that we are slowing down more. Clearly, we are not running, we are hydrated and we are prepared to slow down as much as we can to stay safe," said Bijoux Bahati, a Buffalo resident.

Despite the air quality concerns, participants valued the community connection that events like Slow Roll provide.

"It's nice when you come here and you kind of know, like I'm going to meet somebody who, like last weekend, I met somebody who's from Australia who is a part of Slow Roll. So, knowing that you know you're going to meet somebody from far and wide and have a good experience with a variety of people," Youngs said.

If you missed Monday's event, there are 13 more slow rolls scheduled for the year. Those unable to attend weeknight rides can mark their calendars for the "Harvest Roll" on Saturday, August 16.