Starring Buffalo seeks singers for community chorus in spring production of 'RENT'

Starring Buffalo is looking for singers of all backgrounds to join its community chorus for a production of "RENT" at Shea's Buffalo Theatre this spring.

Singers ages 14 and older are invited to audition for the Starring Buffalo volunteer community chorus. The organization is seeking anyone who loves to sing, regardless of background, generation, interests or profession.

The chorus was created in 2021 and has been a part of Starring Buffalo ever since, allowing community members to sing alongside Broadway and Buffalo performers.

Auditions are virtual and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 2. Singers are asked to prepare and record themselves singing a cut of "Seasons of Love." A backing track for the audition is available on the Starring Buffalo website, along with the audition submission form.

To submit an audition, singers must fill out the form on the Starring Buffalo website and include a link to their video. Google Drive or Vimeo are recommended for video submissions. Singers should ensure their video settings allow Starring Buffalo to view the recording before submitting.

"RENT" will be presented in Starring Buffalo's signature staged concert format for one performance only on the Shea's Buffalo Theatre mainstage on May 9, 2026, at 2 p.m.