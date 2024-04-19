Spring Restaurant Week: Crenshaw's Chicken and Waffles in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This week is the spring edition of Restaurant Week around Western New York. 7 News is showing you some spots you can try that are participating in this week's specials. Our second and last stop for the week — Crenshaw's Chicken and Waffles in Black Rock.

The restaurant is owned by Buffalo native, Gregory Crenshaw who started the business in 2019 out of his apartment after leaving his job of event photography. He then moved the business to his local church and then to his now current location off of Chandler St in Black Rock. This is their second year participating in Buffalo Niagara Restaurant Week.

"It's been very exciting because we're able to run some specials for existing and new customers," Crenshaw said. "People are finding out about us through the Buffalo Niagara website so it's been a great experience".

You can find Crenshaw's Chicken and Waffles at 37 Chandler St. Suite 111A

Buffalo, NY 14207 for TAKE OUT ONLY. The store hours and restaurant week specials are listed below.