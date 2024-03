BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Need some ideas of what to do with your family during spring break? 7 News is helping you plan the week with different places you can check out. Our third stop — Buffalo Riverworks.

Independent Health is offering free ice skating and roller skating at Buffalo Riverworks along with other fun activities for families to enjoy, including a discounted price on the ropes course. Listed below is all the information for next week's programming.