Spring Break Plans: Eclipse-A-Palooza at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Spring break is just around the corner. Need some ideas of what to do with your family with the week off? 7 News is helping you plan the week with different places you can check out. Our first stop — the Buffalo Museum of Science for Eclipse-A-Palooza.

Eclipse-A-Palooza is week long programming dedicated to the Solar Eclipse on April 8th. Each day hosts activities that will teach you about the eclipse including what happens with during the eclipse, the technology used to observe astronomical events and an Eclipse Eve celebration.

The museum was named a "subject matter expert site" by NASA for the days leading up. NASA scientists and educators will be hosting programming through the weekend before the eclipse.

Eclipse-A-Palooza is April 1st-7th with activities running from 10AM-2PM each day. Entry to the exhibits are included with regular museum admission. For Buffalo Public School students, admission is free on April 5th-7th. The museum will be closed April 8th.

You can buy your tickets to the museum here.