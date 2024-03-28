Spring Break Plans: Buffalo AKG Art Museum's Playbreak

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Need some ideas of what to do with your family during spring break? 7 News is helping you plan the week with different places you can check out. Our 4th stop — the Buffalo AKG Art Museum for Playbreak.

Formally known as "Erie County free week", Playbreak invites your family to come and have fun with interactive art events and activities. From April 4th-8th, families can enjoy drop-in art making events including drawing and LEGO building. The events include silent disco, art demonstrations and tours. The week will end with visitors invited to watch the solar eclipse from the community lawn.

Playbreak is free to all Erie County residents. For all Western New Yorkers, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Town Square area is free. For tours and art exhibits, non-Erie County residents pay regular admission. You can learn more information about the specific times and days for each event here.

