'Spread some love': Buffalo Barkery needs help to create heartfelt valentines for seniors

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Barkery is organizing a heartwarming event this Valentine's Day. 220 Valentines will be delivered to the residents of Mary Agnes Manor, an assisted living facility on Porter Avenue.

Maggie and Cheryl Lamparelli, the organizers, invite community members to visit their Allentown shop with their pets to create personalized Valentines.

Participants can take photos with their pets, which will be attached to the Valentines and delivered to seniors who may not have loved ones visiting on February 14th.

"Dogs bring so much joy to people's lives, so we figured that we would bring some joy to the people who are living at Mary Agnes Manor on Porter Avenue by delivering them Valentines from dogs," said Maggie Lamparelli, co-owner of Buffalo Barkery.

"It's all about our community and we just wanted to be able to bring some joy to those people that may not have anyone else bringing them Valentines," said Co-owner Cheryl Lamparelli.

Since the initiative began, more than 50 furry friends and their owners have participated by making Valentines at the Barkery. The event is open to all pets, including cats and guinea pigs, and even those without pets can join in by signing a card.

Community members have until February 13th to participate in this initiative, which aims to bring joy and connection to seniors in the area.

"We just love to give back to our local community," said Maggie Lamparelli.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.