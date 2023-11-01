Spooky weather was no deterrent for annual Clarendon Place Block Party

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKB)W — There is a special neighborhood in Buffalo where the Halloween festivities have gone on for more than 75 years.

It is one that is only a block long and two lanes wide.

7 News' Pheben Kassahun went to the annual Clarendon Place Block Party where residents braved the chilly weather to continue on with tradition!

The spooky holiday that is Halloween brought in some spooky weather, however that did not deter residents of Clarendon Place from keeping on with their tradition of their annual Halloween Block Party.

Clarendon Place resident, Brian Pleban said, "This is the year that came up for my wife and I to organize the party."

Brian Pleban and his family have lived on this neighborhood for five years.

"Frankly, I look forward to watching the smiles on the kids' faces but also coordinating with my neighbors, making new friends, things like that," Pleban said.

The Halloween celebration has been going on for more than 75 years brought in residents of all ages to put their best costume forward.

"There's a little hay thing where we throw treats and prizes in the hay. The kids go in there. They go nuts. You can see the hay is everywhere off the street. There's plinko down the street and craft things where kids are carving pumpkins and all that kind of stuff," Pleban said.

A donut eating contest did get a little competitive and there was no equal match for 6-year-old Addie and her skills.

"I saw people do it on YouTube," 6-year-old Addie said, as she shared about her donut-eating contest experience.

No celebration is complete without the committed grill masters.

"I've been doing this for 27 years," Gerald Strickland said. "It's actually kind of fun. It's a unique event. We close out the street of the city of Buffalo for 78 years. It's a unique place, it's a unique street."

It was all in a day's work for these block party fanatics.

Happy Halloween, Western New York!