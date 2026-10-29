South Buffalo neighbors divided over future of historic Eden Street brick road

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A plan to pave a nearly century-old brick street in South Buffalo is on hold after neighbors raised concerns about preserving the roadway.

On Eden Street, some neighbors think the red brick is an attractive part of the neighborhood, but it has deteriorated.

"I do love the brick, but I think it's time for it to go," Molly Griffin said.

Griffin and her mother, Janie Griffin, live on Eden near Abbott Road, where they said the condition of the street is particularly rough.

"There's bumps all over the place," Janie Griffin said. "When the snowplows come down, you can just hear it grind. My car is constantly bumping."

Jim Skrzeczkowski, who grew up on Eden Street and whose mother and sister still live there, also favors paving the street.

"I've always thought it should be paved over," Skrzeczkowski said. "Aesthetically, it's really nice to look at and everything, but if you're here in the wintertime and you're trying to get around, and for plowing reasons and everything, it's very difficult."

Other residents want to preserve Eden Street's distinctive brick.

Leonidas Longworth said he would prefer Buffalo invest in restoring historic features rather than covering or replacing them.

"I'd rather honestly invest in restoring the historic parts of Buffalo and bringing them back to what they used to look like, rather than tearing it all up and replacing it with something easier or cheaper," Longworth said.

Some neighbors signed a petition to pave over the roadway, while others signed a petition calling for the brick to be preserved.

Preservation Buffalo Niagara has since applied to have Eden Street designated as a City of Buffalo landmark, noting that the vitrified brick roadway was installed in 1928.

The paving project is now paused, although crews were on Eden Street Thursday working on driveway aprons.

Common Councilmember Chris Scanlon said the city wants to hear from residents before deciding what happens next.

"So it has been paused," Scanlon said. "Obviously, this is a public project. This is a public works project. And we want public input on it."

WATCH: South Buffalo neighbors divided over future of historic Eden Street brick roadway

South Buffalo neighbors divided over future of historic Eden Street brick road

The Department of Public Works is scheduled to hold a community meeting Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Tosh Collins Community Center. Scanlon said he plans to attend, along with Preservation Buffalo Niagara.

"We'll have a conversation," Scanlon said. "And amongst everyone in that room- public works, the residents especially- we'll figure out how we want to handle it."