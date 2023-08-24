Sophia's set to close on Saturday, reopening in Oct. in new location

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The beloved Black Rock restaurant, Sophia's set to close on Saturday to prepare for reopening in the new location at 715 Military Road.

Sophia's has been offering breakfast, lunch and dinner since it first opened in 1983 and is still a popular spot for foodies 40 years later.

Owner Sam Doherty said during his break behind the line the restaurant has been in need of a bigger space for awhile.

"It's an honor, my mother is everything to me and the family. We had outgrown this space a long time ago so its just about time to expand," said Doherty.

The current Sophia's location has a max occupancy of 40 people, the new location can hold more than 140, which means more employees and less wait times for patrons.

The new building is an exciting feat for Doherty.

"I never opened a restaurant before just owned one," said Doherty.

However, the reconstruction of the building took did have it's fair share of setbacks.

"Construction, building supply chains but we fought through everything and there's some good people behind me that got me through it," said Doherty.

The current location will close Saturday in preparation to open the new location by early October.

