Sophia's reopening restaurant in new location Wednesday

BUFFALO, NY — Sophia's Restaurant in Black Rock reopens new location at 715 Military Road on Wednesday, after being closed for two months.

"Its what i have always dreamed my restaurant look like," said Sam Doherty, owner of Sophia's.

The 41-year-old restaurant closed back in August to be able to prepare for the new location in the old Catch 22 bar.

The new restaurant can serve 130 people in the wintertime and come summer with the patio it will serve over 200.

"We will have the same kind of food quality but better amenities we upgraded a little bit, so i am excited to see everyone's response," said Doherty.

This restaurant holds a special place for many in Western New York and Doherty is excited to see his patrons once again.

"It's been a long time coming and we are excited to get the doors open and get to see everybody," said Doherty.

Patrons can enjoy the food they love at the soft opening on Wednesday Nov 1 at 7 am.

