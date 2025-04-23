'Somebody heard our prayer': Emotional reunion after Easter fire destroys two homes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo family, overcome with emotion over the generosity of their neighbors, after a fire tore through their Glenwood Avenue home on Easter Sunday.

"I heard people banging and yelling," Jason Despaw said. "Then I started hearing banging. I opened my eyes. I opened the curtains in my bedroom and saw flames rolling against the window."

Jason and his family were able to get out safely, but they lost everything. His wife, Brandy, started a GoFundMe campaign to help them get back on their feet.

Lenny Lane of the FATHERS organization posted on Facebook to help spread the word about the fundraiser. Kim Marbury, who saw Lane's post, drove up to the house to bring cash and groceries.

"Oh my God," Lane said. "Somebody heard our prayer. Somebody heard our prayer."

Brandy and Jason said they are overwhelmed by the generosity of people like Kim and donors on GoFundMe.

Then their neighbor, who also lost her home, arrived. They hadn't seen each other since the fire. The woman's niece had alerted them about the fire.

"If it wasn't for your daughter, we would have died," Jason Despaw said. "Thank God. Thank God."