'We don't have the proper equipment': Some Buffalo Fire stations are without frontline equipment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Facebook post after Facebook post from the Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 page shows some fire stations are operating without frontline equipment.

"We don't have the proper equipment to handle the call," Vinny Ventresca, union president, said.

He said if firefighters are only responding in ARVs or pick-up trucks, then it decreases your fire protection if there's an emergency.

"Every time that we have a fire in the city they have to move companies around because you have these huge gaps in the district where the fire — the main companies from that district are responding," Ventresca said, "When you reduce the fire coverage you're just sending companies from further away. They're certainly not within the NFPA standard for response times there's no way that they're able to fill all the gaps and holes in the city."

Ventresca said the fire engines are either being used for training or they're out for repair.

"Firefighters are running around in pickup trucks and doing in some cases just ems and in other cases doing fire operations with limited equipment and not the ability to use ladder trucks for our rescue operations," he said.

Ventresca said that the way the fleet is brings up concerns for how prepared the department really is should another major winter storm hit.

"What type of condition do you think the fleets are in? It's in a horrible condition," he said, "Here we are and it's...almost November and we're definitely not prepared. Nothing has been done in fire to get ready for this upcoming winter."

But the City of Buffalo said more equipment is coming. 7 News' Kristen Mirand reached out to a city spokesperson for an update on new equipment that was planned, coordinated and budgeted for before the Christmas Blizzard.

Here is a full list of equipment either on the way or received:



New Aerial Ladder (Ladder 15) is located vicinity of Clinton and Bailey. The ladder was delivered this year.

New Aerial Ladder/Platform (Ladder 5) is located vicinity of Seneca and Swan. The ladder will be delivered in two weeks.

New Engine/Pumper (Engine 2) located vicinity of Elmwood and Virginia. The engine is currently in service.

Two new Command Response Vehicles Chiefs Rigs). The vehicles currently in service.

Two new 4x4 pickups are on order. The pickups were purchased through opioid grant funds and will be used by the Behavioral Health Team and EMS Officer

Mini Tracked Ambulance (110K) are on order. The ambulance will be delivered in approximately 6 months

Four tracked UTVs. ATV's should arrive in mid-late November

Four full-size trailers. Delivery time is estimated to be around mid-late November.

Five Snow Mobiles were donated by Delaware North with an expected delivery date in 30 days.

Refurbished Aerial Ladder/Platform purchased from the East Amherst Fire Department. This piece of apparatus will be available in November or December.

The city is approved for two Engines/Pumpers, two Aerial Ladders/Platforms and four Command Response Vehicles. The city is currently working with the budget to secure an inter-fund loan so that it can begin the purchasing process

Still, Ventresca said more needs to be done to protect you and the department when responding to emergencies.

"We want everyone to be safe. We want to be able to protect those people," he said.