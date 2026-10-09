BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Solstice Laboratories is getting a $49 million upgrade to support research and development into new technologies at its Buffalo plant on Peabody Street, the global company announced Friday.

The technologies being developed include insulation, batteries and materials found in air conditioning. Construction is underway on laboratory expansions to create and test batteries.

"Part of what we do is plain old invention," said Ryan Hulse, the plant's Chief Director of Research and Development. "So our product is new inventions, new ideas."

WATCH: Solstice Laboratories announces $49M expansion for research and development in Buffalo

Solstice Laboratories announces $49M expansion for research and development in Buffalo

The state is providing the Buffalo site with up to $1.4 million in tax credits for job creation through Empire State Development. The funding comes with 12 new hires expected to add to the facility's current 180 employees. Hulse said the company plans to grow its workforce even further.

"I have a plan this year to hire another 25 to 30 people," Hulse said.

Solstice was formed last October as a spin-off to Honeywell Technologies' specialty materials business. Research labs have inhabited the Peabody Street plant since its construction in 1954, with 3,700 patents coming from the facility in that time, according to Hulse.

Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader, Leah Halton-Pope, weighed in on what the expansion means for Buffalo nowadays.

"It represents confidence in Buffalo, confidence in our workforce and confidence in our future," Halton-Pope said.

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