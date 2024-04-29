Soak in the warm and the water by learning how to row at West Side Rowing Club

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The warm weather is finally rolling into Western New York. With a nice 70 degree day in story, many of you may be thinking about what activity you can do on such a nice day. 7 News decided to hit the water with the West Side Rowing Club to learn more about the summer camps and adult programs.

The summer camps are offered in half day and full day sessions and will teach kids the fundamentals of rowing. The camps run for ages 11-16 and are $475. The dates of the camps still available are listed below.

HALF DAY CAMPS (2 WEEKS LONG):



July 8th-19th

July 15th-26th

FULL DAY CAMPS (1 WEEK LONG):



June 24th-28th

July 8th-12th

July 15th-19th

July 22nd-26th

August 5th-9th

You can learn more about the camps and sign up here.

The adult programs span in all ranges of experience from their learn to row program to their competitive rowing league. You can learn more about these programs here.